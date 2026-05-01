In biggest hike ever, commercial LPG rate up Rs 993 to over Rs 3,000

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The rate of commercial LPG — the one used in hotels and restaurants — was hiked by Rs 993 to a record high of Rs 3,071.50 per 19 kg cylinder. The rate of 5 kg FTL or market-priced LPG cylinders was hiked from Rs 549 to Rs 810.50 per bottle.

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The 5 kg FTL cylinder now costs just a shade lower than the Rs 913 rate for a 14.2 kg cylinder used in household kitchens (domestic LPG).

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Meanwhile, state-owned oil firms hiked aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rates for international airlines by $76.55 per kilolitre, or 5.33 per cent, to $1,511.86 per kl.

Also, prices of bulk diesel, used by industrial users like telecom signal towers, were increased from about Rs 137 a litre to over Rs 149 a litre.

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The ATF for domestic airlines will continue to be priced at Rs 1,04,927.18 per kl as state-owned oil companies have decided to absorb the rise in global fuel prices to protect airlines and consumers.

The main reason behind the rise in the commercial LPG price is interruption in energy supply chains spurred by the West Asia war and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, the global oil prices have increased by almost 50 per cent in recent weeks.

The price hike will majorly hit hotels, restaurants, cloud kitchens, bakeries, dhabas and other commercial establishments that use bulk commercial LPG for cooking. Many companies may experience an increase in operating expenses, which they might choose to pass on to consumers in the form of menu price adjustments.

Oil marketing companies, on the first day of each month, revise LPG and ATF pricing to reflect global benchmarks and exchange rates.

With the latest hike, the price of commercial LPG in Delhi has now increased from Rs 2,078.50 to Rs 3,071.50, while the domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder used in home kitchens still costs Rs 913.

Earlier, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 195.50 on April 1 and Rs 114.50 on March 1. The latest price hike has been the highest so far. While the domestic LPG rates were last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2 kg cylinder on March 7.

According to a statement issued by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, the retail prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged for the general public, which constitutes around 90 per cent of the total petrol and diesel consumption in the country.

There has been no change in the prices of PDS kerosene.

“Overall, approximately 80 per cent of petroleum products have witnessed no change in prices, thus ensuring stability for the majority of consumers,” the statement said. (With inputs from PTI)