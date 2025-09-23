In first post-tariff meet, EAM, Rubio talk issues of concern

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly, their first interaction since Washington slapped steep tariffs on Indian exports last month.

“Good to meet Secretary Rubio this morning in New York. Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern,” Jaishankar posted on X, stressing that both sides agreed on the importance of “sustained engagement” to push forward on priority areas. Both leaders also agreed to remain in touch.

While no immediate breakthrough was announced, Monday’s dialogue underscored the commitment of both governments to maintain active and constructive engagement on trade and strategic issues. It comes at a delicate time, with domestic political pressure on both sides: The Trump administration has adopted a tougher posture on trade, and New Delhi is equally conscious of the impact tariffs and visa curbs could have on India’s export sectors and skilled workforce.

Earlier, both Rubio and Jaishankar had met in July in Washington DC during the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting. The fresh talks on the UNGA sidelines came amid escalating trade tensions, with the US imposing 50 per cent duty on key Indian products citing New Delhi’s energy links with Moscow, and a recent hike in the H-1B visa fee, fuelling disquiet among Indian IT firms.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is also in the US leading a business delegation, signalling New Delhi’s urgency in defusing the dispute. Negotiations for a long-pending trade agreement are being revived, with both sides eager to secure greater market access and prevent a deeper rupture in economic ties. Just last week, a team from the US trade representative’s office held discussions in New Delhi. Officials said the renewed momentum reflected recognition on both sides that trade frictions should not derail the broader strategic convergence.

Officials view the meeting as critical to steadying relations. For New Delhi, insulating the ties from trade disputes is essential, even as the two democracies expand cooperation on defence, technology and the Indo-Pacific.