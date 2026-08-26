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Home / Top Headlines / India, China eye political fix for boundary dispute

India, China eye political fix for boundary dispute

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:16 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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NSA Ajit Doval with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. ANI
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India and China’s special representatives on Tuesday agreed to continue seeking a “political settlement” to their disputed boundary and address the long-term interests of both nations.

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The special representatives of the two sides — National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi — met in Beijing for the 25th round of talks on the boundary issue.

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According to a statement issued by Beijing, the two sides “engaged in in-depth discussions on advancing border demarcation negotiations and strengthening border control”.

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India’s statement mentioned a “candid and in-depth” exchange of views on the boundary question. It said, “The Indian side highlighted the importance of border peace and tranquillity for progress in the bilateral relationship.”

The two sides have a disputed 3,448-km boundary — the Line of Actual Control — which has not been demarcated, leading to disputes.

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The special representatives noted the progress made in implementing the consensus reached between their leaders — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping — in Kazan in October 2024 and Tianjin in August 2025.”

Beijing’s statement added that the “special representatives’ meeting mechanism will seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution” to the border issue. “Both sides will continue to properly handle the border issue through dialogue and consultation, and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity along the border,” it added.

The Chinese statement reiterated the 2005 agreement for the resolution of the boundary dispute. The agreement — “Political parameters and guiding principles for settlement of the India-China boundary question” — was taken up as a reference point at the previous special representative-level talks in August last year.

China said it was willing to work with India to grasp bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective. This would include strengthening communication, enhancing understanding, eliminating differences, overcoming obstacles, being good neighbours, friends and mutually beneficial partners, and achieving a harmonious coexistence.

Meanwhile, at the special representatives’ talks, both sides expressed satisfaction over the steady resumption of people-to-people and cross-border exchanges, including the ongoing Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and border trade through the three designated passes, including Nathu La in Sikkim and Shipki La in Himachal Pradesh.

The two sides also discussed bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Doval called on Vice-President of China Han Zheng in Beijing and discussed ways to strengthen border peace and tranquillity and bilateral relations.

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