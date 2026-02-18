India, France forge strategic partnership with focus on global stability & progress

India and France on Tuesday elevated bilateral relations to a “special global strategic partnership” and announced a range of cooperation measures spanning innovation, technology, trade and cultural exchanges following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Addressing a joint press statement in Mumbai, Modi said the partnership reflected deep trust and would act as a force for “global stability and global progress” amid growing international uncertainty. The visit also produced an official list of outcomes detailing new institutional collaborations and economic agreements.

The two countries launched the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 to strengthen collaboration among start-ups, industries, students and researchers and transform the relationship into what the Prime Minister described as a “partnership of the people”.

As part of the initiative, the two sides agreed to establish an Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, an Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology, and a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics while expanding cooperation in biotechnology, critical minerals and advanced materials.

Modi welcomed Macron to India for the AI Impact Summit and said cooperation in emerging technologies and trusted digital systems would be a major pillar of future ties. Officials said the initiatives would also promote academic mobility, joint research and industry partnerships.

The two sides signed an agreement to prevent double taxation to facilitate investment and business mobility. Modi noted that India’s recently concluded free trade agreement with the European Union would add a fresh momentum to economic engagement with France.

The leaders also highlighted industrial collaboration, including the inauguration of a helicopter assembly line in India for production of a high-altitude helicopter intended for global export.

The two countries discussed expanding economic ties and facilitating greater business engagement, including collaboration in critical minerals, clean energy transition and sustainable development. Both sides emphasised the need to improve market access and strengthen industrial partnerships as part of long-term economic cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments and reaffirmed commitment to work together in multilateral forums on issues such as climate action and global governance reforms.

The visit also emphasised cultural engagement. India and France will cooperate on the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal and India plans to open a Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in France to strengthen people-to-people ties. Officials described the visit as a continuation of the “Horizon 2047” roadmap, intended to guide cooperation across technology, innovation and people-to-people engagement in the coming decades.

Recalling his visit to Marseille last year, Modi highlighted historical links between the nations and said the relationship had gained “unprecedented depth and energy”. Macron is on a three-day visit to India from February 17 to 19 with engagements in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Macron began his Mumbai engagements on Tuesday with a morning jog along the city’s iconic Marine Drive, accompanied by security personnel amid tight police arrangements. Later, Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron paid floral tributes to victims of the November 2008 terror attacks at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai.