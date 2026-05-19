India, Norway launch ‘green strategic partnership’

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The two sides also set an ambitious target of doubling bilateral trade by 2030 and accelerating investments under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which envisages $100 billion investments and creation of one million jobs in India over the next 15 years.

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Addressing a joint press interaction after the talks, Modi described the India-Europe relationship as entering a “new golden era” amid rising global instability and conflicts in regions such as Ukraine and West Asia.

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“Today, we are elevating India-Norway relations into a green strategic partnership,” Modi said, adding that the two countries would jointly develop “global solutions” in sectors ranging from clean energy and climate resilience to blue economy and green shipping.

The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, including trade and investment, climate action, ocean governance, research, higher education, polar cooperation, space, artificial intelligence and talent mobility.

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They agreed to deepen cooperation in areas such as offshore wind, carbon capture technologies, shipbuilding, cyber security, robotics, fisheries, aquaculture and seafarer training, while also reaffirming commitment to a rules-based international order and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Norway also joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, a move both sides described as significant for maritime cooperation and sustainable ocean governance.

Modi invited Norway to participate in Bharat Innovates 2026 in France and proposed the creation of a bilateral Start-up Innovation Hub and Green Innovation Hackathon.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening cooperation in the Arctic, where Norway has supported operations of India’s research station, 'Himadri'. An MoU between the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Norwegian Space Agency was signed to expand space collaboration.

The Norwegian Prime Minister reiterated support for India’s permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council.

In a strong joint message, both leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, and called for concerted global action against the menace.

Later, in a special ceremony in Oslo, King Harald V conferred upon Modi the “Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit”, Norway’s highest honour for foreign heads of government, recognising his contribution to strengthening bilateral ties and international cooperation.

Modi dedicated the honour to the friendship and trust shared between the people of India and Norway.