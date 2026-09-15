India okays 18-hr daily power export to Nepal till Dec 31

India has approved the export of electricity to Nepal for up to 18 hours a day to help the neighbouring country meet its growing power requirements following extensive flood damage to its hydropower infrastructure in the recent flash floods, the Ministry of Power said on Monday.

Under the approval, electricity will be supplied to the Nepal Electricity Authority from midnight to 6 pm daily, for the period from September 13 to December 31.

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The Ministry of Power has permitted the export of up to 600 MW through the Muzaffarpur–Dhalkebar 400 kV double-circuit transmission line and up to 54 MW through the Tanakpur–Mahendranagar 132 kV single-circuit transmission line. The quantum of electricity to be exported from January 2027 will be reviewed by the ministry in December this year, it said.

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The decision comes at a challenging time for Nepal, where recent floods have caused significant damage to hydropower infrastructure. The disruption has affected domestic power generation capacity, creating an additional requirement for electricity imports.

The increased power supply from India is expected to help Nepal bridge the power shortfall and maintain a more reliable electricity supply during the difficult period. The move is also expected to further strengthen the close and longstanding energy cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

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India has reiterated its commitment to supporting Nepal and deepening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, particularly as the country continues to deal with the impact of natural disasters.

On August 26, floods ravaged parts of northern and central Nepal claiming more than 1,300 lives and thousands missing. It may be mentioned that maximum electricity in the country comes from hydropower.

According to the Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) for the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi Flood 2026, released by the government, estimates a total damage of around USD 2.7 billion, with physical damage at USD 1.81 billion and economic losses at USD 883.32 million. The floods caused physical damage of USD 889.21 million to Nepal’s energy sector and resulted in economic losses of USD 107.91 million. The assessment also estimated an annual hydropower generation loss of 2,520 GWh.

After the flash floods, Nepal had sought advance approvals to import electricity from India. Both countries have an established system of seasonal power trade. India imports hydropower from Nepal during the summer months, when river flows are higher and generation capacity increases. During the dry winter months, when river flows decline and hydropower generation is affected, Nepal relies on electricity imports from India to meet its power requirements.