India-Pak hockey showdown in Jalandhar on Nov 1; PM Modi to be invited

The Indian hockey team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Jalandhar during the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday. If all goes as planned, the high-profile clash scheduled for November 1 is expected to be the tournament’s blockbuster fixture.

“The India-Pakistan match on November 1 in Jalandhar will be one of the biggest attractions of the tournament. The match coincides with Punjab Day, making the occasion even more special for the people of the state,” Mann said.

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Hockey India is planning to make the contest more memorable by inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to witness the match. “It will be great to have the Prime Minister for this match. Hockey India will certainly invite him,” Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said.

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Despite strained ties between the two countries, Mann said the Indian government had approved Pakistan’s participation.

“Pakistan have confirmed their participation. The Indian government has also cleared their travel as this is a tournament and not a bilateral event,” he said.

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India’s sports policy bars any bilateral sporting engagement with Pakistan. However, there is no restriction on the two countries competing in international tournaments, and Pakistan’s athletes are allowed to participate in such events held in India.

Questions, however, remain over Pakistan’s participation. It had previously withdrawn from the Junior Hockey World Cup in Tamil Nadu last year, citing heightened tensions between the neighbours.

The last time India hosted Pakistan was during the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai in 2023, when India registered a 4-0 victory, powered by a brace from Harmanpreet Singh.

“I will not comment on the political relations between the two countries, but the hockey federations share cordial ties. The players too enjoy a good rapport, so there was no major difficulty in convincing the Pakistan team to play in Punjab,” Bhola Nath said.

The tournament will be held from October 27 to November 5 and will feature defending champions India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia and Korea. League-stage matches will be played in Jalandhar, while the knockout rounds will be held in Mohali.

Mann, accompanied by Bhola Nath and other Hockey India officials, inspected the Olympian Balbir Singh Hockey International Stadium in Mohali on Monday.

The tournament logo, featuring former India captain Manpreet Singh, was also unveiled. Officials further announced that spectators would not be charged an entry fee at either venue. “Punjabis are known for extending a warm welcome to guests, and we are delighted to host this event,” Mann said.