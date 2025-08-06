India, Philippines elevate ties to strategic level amid China tensions

India and the Philippines, both facing China as a common adversary in disputed areas such as the South China Sea, on Tuesday elevated their ties to the level of strategic partnership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the two countries were “friends by choice and partners by destiny”.

Advertisement

The announcement of the strategic partnership was made after talks between Prime Minister Modi and visiting Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr here, and a day after the navies of the two countries conducted their maiden joint exercises off the Philippines coast.

"India and the Philippines are friends by choice and partners by destiny. From the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, we are united by shared values. Ours is not just a friendship of the past, it is a promise to the future," Modi said with Marcos Jr by his side.

Advertisement

The two countries signed nine pacts, including on declaration and implementation of strategic partnership, terms of reference for talks among the armies, air forces and navies of the two countries and for cooperation on peaceful use of outer space.

The PM said the Philippines was an important partner in India's Act East Policy and ‘MAHASAGAR’ (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision.

Advertisement

India, meanwhile, made it clear that any code of conduct for resolving disputes such as the South China Sea should be effective and substantive and must also safeguard nations that were not a party to the dispute or discussions.

The South China Sea dispute involves overlapping territorial and maritime claims by China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei. The dispute centres on the control of islands, reefs, shoals and surrounding waters, with significant implications for trade, resources and regional power dynamics. While for the Philippines it is an effort to bolster deterrence, for India, it is about reinforcing commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Reaffirming India’s stance on regional peace, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) P Kumaran, during a press briefing today, said, “India considers the South China Sea a part of global commons and has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region. Our position is based on UNCLOS (UN Convention on the Law of the Sea). We have also said discussions on the code of conduct should be effective and substantive and also take care of countries that are not party to the dispute or discussion.”

The President’s visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations established in 1949. China's expansive claims to the entire South China Sea, a key global trade route, have led to tense confrontations with other claimant states, particularly the Philippines and Vietnam.

India and Philippines share a strong defence partnership and Manila was one of the first countries to purchase from it the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles under a 2022 deal worth $375 million.

Also, in a significant development aimed at boosting regional connectivity and people-to-people ties, direct flights between New Delhi and Manila are set to commence from October 1, according to the MEA. The announcement was made by MEA Secretary Kumaran, who said Air India was expected to launch the direct service, providing a much-needed link between the capitals of the two countries.

During the joint press statement earlier in the day, President Marcos welcomed the new flight initiative and announced visa-free entry privileges for Indian tourists visiting the Philippines. In a reciprocal move, PM Modi said India would offer free e-visas for tourists from the Philippines.