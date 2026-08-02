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Home / Top Headlines / India Post launches last-mile parcel service, revises tariffs

India Post launches last-mile parcel service, revises tariffs

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:36 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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In a significant overhaul of its parcel delivery framework, the government has introduced a new "India Post parcel Last Mile" service aimed at strengthening parcel delivery for bulk and corporate customers. The new regulations, notified by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications, came into effect from August 1.

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The service will be available exclusively to bulk and corporate customers who enter into an agreement with the Department of Posts. Under the new regulations, consignments can be booked either at the office responsible for delivering the parcel or at designated parcel hubs and parcel processing centres for delivery within the local jurisdiction of the concerned office.

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The Post Office (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, issued under the Post Office Act, 2023, insert a new Regulation 96A, creating the India Post Parcel Last Mile service in addition to the existing India Post Parcel service. The facility is intended exclusively for bulk and corporate customers.

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According to the notification, parcels under the new service can be booked either at the parcel delivery office or at identified parcel hubs and parcel processing centres for delivery within the local jurisdiction of the designated delivery office. Unless otherwise specified, parcels will be delivered to the address provided by the sender. The compensation provisions applicable to India Post Parcel services will also apply to the Last Mile Service with necessary modifications.

The notification also extends several value-added facilities to users of the new service. Customers can avail of Proof of Delivery (POD), insurance, Cash on Delivery (COD), and other value-added services.

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The government has notified a separate tariff structure for the newly introduced Last Mile service. Parcels weighing up to two kilograms will attract a charge of Rs 5 when booked at the delivery office and Rs 20 when booked through an identified parcel hub or parcel processing centre. Parcels weighing between 2 kg and 5 kg will cost Rs 22 and Rs 35, respectively. Applicable GST will be levied separately. The maximum permissible parcel weight under the service has been fixed at five kilograms.

Besides introducing the new service, the Department of Posts has replaced the existing tariff schedules for India Post Parcel (Retail) and India Post Parcel (Contractual) services.

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