DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / India puts off missile test as China’s survey vessel lurks in Bay of Bengal

India puts off missile test as China’s survey vessel lurks in Bay of Bengal

3 Chinese ships spotted near India amid growing maritime rivalry

article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:01 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A game of shadows is being played between India and China in the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal. India has rescheduled a missile test after a Chinese survey vessel, Shi Yan-6, was spotted in international waters south of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Advertisement

The test, originally planned for November 25-27, is now scheduled for December 1-3. By then, Shi Yan-6 is expected to have taken a westerly course towards its destination in Mauritius.

Advertisement

Survey vessels in naval parlance can perform multiple tasks, including tracking missile trajectories like the one India plans to test near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Sources said Shi Yan-6 was a spy ship equipped with advanced gadgetry such as radars and sensors to monitor underwater movement.

Advertisement

Currently, including Shi Yan-6, three Chinese survey vessels are operating in international waters near India. Beijing’s growing presence has already raised concerns in New Delhi.

In the past, India has postponed tests when Chinese survey vessels tacitly positioned themselves to monitor missile trajectories and impact points.

Advertisement

Shi Yan-6 is fitted with advanced systems for deep-sea research and underwater surveys. It is en route to Mauritius on what China calls a “scientific mission.” Sources say these ships conduct systematic underwater mapping, submarine route planning, sonar profiling and missile targeting data collection. Each voyage refines China’s ability to project power across the ocean.

The other two survey ships are Shen Hai Yi Hao and Lan Hai 201. Shen Hai Yi Hao operates submersibles capable of plunging over 7,000 metres beneath the sea. It is currently surveying minerals and underwater mountains near the Maldives and is suspected of mapping submarine cables and undersea routes.

Lan Hai 201 is operating west of the Lakshadweep Islands in the Arabian Sea. It can collect data using sonar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts