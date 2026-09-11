India turns diplomatic hotspot as BRICS leaders to share stage

The national capital is set to become the centre of global diplomacy this weekend as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrive for the 18th BRICS Summit, placing India at the centre of discussions on the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis and the evolving global economic order.

The summit, scheduled for September 12 and 13 at Bharat Mandapam, will bring together representatives of the BRICS' 11 member countries--Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE and India.

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It will also be attended by 10 partner countries--Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam--besides the heads of regional organisations and international institutions, including the UN, WTO, WHO and New Development Bank.

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The diverse composition of the grouping presents India with a diplomatic challenge as it seeks to keep BRICS focused on development and cooperation while navigating sharp geopolitical differences among members.

Xi’s presence will be closely watched as he makes his first visit to India in seven years. His participation is also expected to provide an opportunity for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President to hold bilateral talks and build on the recent improvement in India-China ties.

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Putin’s visit will bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Moscow’s growing economic engagement with India into focus. The Russian President is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Modi on September 11, ahead of the main summit, besides addressing the BRICS Business Forum.

Pezeshkian’s presence assumes particular significance amid the continuing crisis involving Iran and wider instability in West Asia. Iran's membership alongside Saudi Arabia and the UAE underscores the challenge for BRICS of addressing regional tensions while maintaining internal cohesion.

The summit will, therefore, test India’s ability to manage a grouping that has expanded rapidly but whose members have widely differing political, strategic and economic priorities.

India is keen to position BRICS as a platform for cooperation among developing nations and a stronger voice for the Global South rather than an anti-Western bloc.

Its priorities include economic cooperation, digital payments, technology, critical supply chains, energy and food security, climate resilience and reform of global institutions.

The September 12 meeting of BRICS leaders will focus on strengthening the strategic partnership in politics and security, economics and finance, and cultural and humanitarian ties, besides exchanging views on international and regional issues.

An expanded meeting on September 13 will bring together BRICS members, partner countries, invited states and heads of international organisations.

The absence of Bangladesh’s top leadership is likely to draw attention as well. India had invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to the BRICS outreach session in his capacity as chair of BIMSTEC.

His non-participation comes against the backdrop of strained India-Bangladesh ties, particularly over Dhaka’s demand for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since her ouster in 2024.

Negotiations over the New Delhi Declaration are expected to be challenging, particularly on the West Asia conflict, where Iran and the UAE hold differing positions. Achieving consensus will be critical to the summit's success and the adoption of a joint statement.

Box: Fewer VIP convoys

To minimise public inconvenience during the BRICS Summit, the government plans to cut down VIP convoys. Union Ministers and Chief Ministers will assemble at Parliament and travel together in a single bus to the summit venue, instead of using separate convoys.