India-US ties in focus as Modi all set to attend Miami G20 Summit in Dec

Amid strains in the India-US relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to Miami in December to participate in the G20 Summit, with a government document revealing that preparations for his proposed visit are under way.

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The document, accessed by The Tribune, specifically refers to the proposed “visit of the Prime Minister” and the “accompanying official delegation” and lays down arrangements for their transportation during the trip, suggesting that logistical planning for Modi’s participation has already begun.

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The proposed visit would come amid a difficult phase in the India-US relations, with trade and tariffs, India’s continued purchase of Russian oil and Washington’s growing engagement with Pakistan emerging as key irritants.

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The US has been pressing India over its purchases of Russian oil while the US Senate recently passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia Act, which seeks to penalise major buyers of Russian energy (India and China) and gives President Donald Trump powers to impose heavy tariffs on them.

The trade relationship has also come under strain, with the two sides engaged in negotiations over tariffs and market access despite their broader strategic partnership. India and the US had agreed on a framework for an interim trade agreement in February, but differences have persisted.

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Meanwhile, Washington’s outreach to Pakistan has added another layer to New Delhi’s concerns. Trump has recently backed the new defence agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, describing it as a “big, bold and important first step”, a development that is being closely watched and examined by New Delhi.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to be held in Miami on December 14 and 15. The government has not yet made a formal public announcement regarding Modi’s participation. However, the official document’s reference to the Prime Minister and his delegation, coupled with the detailed logistical preparations, provides a strong indication that the proposed visit is being worked upon.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had in June said he expected Modi to travel to the US for the G20 Summit. “We love to have him back here. And I know he’s coming in December for the G20,” Gor had said. The summit could provide Modi and Trump an opportunity to address the strains in bilateral ties and seek a broader reset in the relationship.