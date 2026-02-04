India-US trade deal to fast-track military technology projects

The announcement of the much-awaited trade deal between India and the US augurs well for the military technology sector as several of New Delhi’s ongoing military projects hinge upon better ties with Washington DC.

New Delhi is commercially committed to US-origin supplies of engines needed for fighter jets. Since the India-US relations soured last year, supplies of engines for Tejas Mark1A fighter jets have been delayed. It also ignited fears of the promised transfer of technology for engines to make the next-generation fighter jet Tejas Mark 2, not fructifying.

Both the projects are vital as public sector plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is scheduled to produce more than 500 jets using US-made engines.

India-US technology cooperation is at a crucial stage. The US in June 2023 agreed on technology transfer and a joint venture to produce the General Electric’s F-414 aero-engine in collaboration. The upcoming Tejas Mark-2 fighter jet was planned and designed around the specifications of the GE F-414 engine, the first flight of the jet is slated in early 2026.

In New Delhi, an uncertainty existed as the transfer of technology from GE to HAL would need a nod from the US administration. The improved ties could help, said a source.

A ToT on engine would define the trajectory of India-US military-technology partnership over the next 4-5 decades. Also India is facing a delay in supplies of contracted equipment of the GE F404 engines needed for the Tejas Mark1-A fighter jet. In July last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked his US counterpart Pete Hegseth to fast-track the delivery.

The delay in supplies of F404 engines has set back the delivery schedule of the jet. HAL is producing 180 planes for the Indian Air Force. Deliveries of the plane were to start in March 2024, and the engines should have come before that date, however, as off today, the GE has been able to deliver only six engines.

Prior to the trade deal announcement, the US had made two policy statements, pressing for expanded “defence and military”

ties with India. In December, the US administration, while okaying the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), spoke about ‘expanding engagement’ with India in 2026, including through the Quad. Also last month, the US ‘national security strategy’ mentioned the strategic role of India in the US calculus for maintaining equilibrium vis-a-vis China in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

The US-India military-technology relationship started two decades when both opened up to each other post the Cold War. New Delhi has been buying cutting-edge military equipment — largely planes and copters — and from the US. However, co-developing and co-manufacturing with the US, is a promise that remains unfulfilled.