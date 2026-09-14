Indian hockey extends Asian dominance with twin junior titles

In another display of Indian hockey’s dominance in Asia, the men’s and women’s teams defended their Junior Asia Cup titles with unbeaten campaigns in Moqi, China, on Sunday. Both teams also secured qualification for the Junior World Cup.

The men’s team crushed South Korea 4-1 in the final to clinch the continental crown for a fourth successive time, extending their record tally to six titles.

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The women’s team, which won its maiden Asian title in 2023, achieved a three-peat after edging out hosts China 1-0 in the final. India now have three gold medals, the same as China, while only South Korea, with four titles, have won the tournament more often.

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Buoyed by their 3-1 semifinal victory over Malaysia, the Indian men made another strong start in the title clash. Goals from Ajeet Yadav (9th minute), captain Anmol Ekka (13th) and Prabhdeep Singh (21st) handed India a commanding 3-0 lead before halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Ashu Maurya added a fourth goal in the 50th minute. South Korea were awarded a penalty stroke in the 54th minute and captain Lee Minhyeok converted from the spot but India easily saw off the final six minutes to seal the title.

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Drag-flick specialist Ekka finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 17 goals, while Prabhdeep Singh and Ajeet Yadav finished with eight and six goals, respectively.

The women’s final was a far tighter contest, with Sanika Mane’s 17th-minute strike proving decisive. Mane finished as the joint top scorer with seven goals, while Supriya and Purnima Yadav scored six each. The standout feature of India's campaign, however, was its defensive discipline, with the team conceding just three goals throughout the tournament.

To mark the achievement, Hockey India announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for every member of the support staff.