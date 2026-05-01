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Home / Top Headlines / Indian worker killed in drone attack on Moscow

Indian worker killed in drone attack on Moscow

Incident comes amid escalating hostilities between Russia and Ukraine

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM May 18, 2026 IST
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The damage after a Ukrainian drone attack just outside Moscow on Sunday. AP/PTI
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An Indian worker was killed and three others injured in a drone attack in the Moscow region, the Indian embassy said on Sunday. The incident comes amid escalating hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine carried out overnight attacks targeting installations in Moscow.

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“One Indian worker has lost his life and three others have been injured in a drone attack in (the) Moscow region earlier today. Embassy officials have visited the location and met the injured workers in the hospital,” the Indian Embassy in Russia said in a post on X.

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“The Embassy condoles the loss of life and is working with the company management and local authorities to provide necessary aid to the workers,” it said, even though it did not disclose the identities of the deceased or the injured persons.

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Russia and Ukraine have stepped up long-range drone and missile attacks in recent months, even as diplomatic efforts to find a negotiated settlement to the more than three-year-old conflict have continued.

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