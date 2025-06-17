DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Top Headlines / India's nuclear arsenal expanding: Report

India's nuclear arsenal expanding: Report

article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:11 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An international think tank tracking nuclear arms has said China’s nuclear arsenal is growing faster than anyone else while India is believed to have once again expanded its nuclear weapons in 2024 as its continues to develop new types of nuclear delivery systems.

Advertisement

“Pakistan is also continuing to develop new delivery systems and accumulate fissile material, suggesting that its nuclear arsenal might expand over the coming decade,” said the report released today by the Sweden-based Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Claiming that a “dangerous new nuclear arms race” is emerging, SIPRI said nearly all nine nuclear-armed countries — the US, Russia, the UK, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel — continued intensive nuclear modernisation programmes in 2024 by upgrading existing weapons and adding newer versions.

Advertisement

The report is the annual assessment of the state of armaments, disarmament and international security.

On India, it said, “It is believed to have once again slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal in 2024 and continued to develop new types of nuclear delivery systems.”

Advertisement

India’s new “canisterised” missiles, which can be transported with mated warheads, might be capable of carrying nuclear warheads during peacetime and possibly even multiple warheads on each missile once they become operational, it added.

On Pakistan, the report said, “It also continued to develop new delivery systems and accumulate fissile material in 2024, suggesting that its nuclear arsenal might expand over the coming decade.”

SIPRI estimates that China now has at least 600 nuclear warheads. China’s nuclear arsenal is growing faster than any other country’s, by about 100 new warheads a year since 2023.

By January, China had completed or was close to completing around 350 new ICBM silos in three large desert fields in the north of the country and three mountainous areas in the east.

“China could potentially have at least as many ICBMs as either Russia or the US by the turn of the decade,” it added.

Of the total global inventory of an estimated 12,241 warheads in January 2025, about 9,614 were in military stockpiles for potential use. An estimated 3,912 of the warheads were deployed with missiles and aircraft and the rest were in central storage. Around 2,100 of the deployed warheads were kept in a state of high operational alert on ballistic missiles. Nearly all of these warheads belonged to Russia or the US, but China might now keep some warheads on missiles during peacetime, the report said.

Russia and the US together possess around 90 per cent of all nuclear weapons.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts