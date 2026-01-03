Indore top official shifted over water contamination deaths

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday ordered immediate transfer of an additional commissioner from Indore following deaths due to contamination of potable water even as the Congress accused the BJP-led state government of grave administrative failure.

Advertisement

The CM also ordered disciplinary action against senior officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation and said corrective measures were being initiated to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Advertisement

While local residents have claimed that at least 15 people died following the outbreak in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area. The Health Department, however, has disputed the figure, saying only four deaths had been officially recorded due to the outbreak. More than 1,400 people have been affected by vomiting and diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura over the past nine days, officials have said.

Advertisement

The state government informed the Madhya Pradesh High Court that the Bhagirathpura health crisis had successfully stabilised following the implementation of emergency measures and continuous monitoring.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said homes across Indore were in mourning, with economically weaker families left helpless even as BJP leaders made "insensitive and arrogant remarks". He said those who had lost loved ones deserved reassurance and support, but were instead confronted with political indifference.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Rahul said residents had repeatedly complained about foul-smelling and visibly dirty water, but their warnings were ignored. He questioned how sewage was allowed to contaminate the drinking water network, why the supply was not immediately halted once complaints surfaced, and when responsibility would be fixed on officials and political leaders for the lapse.

Calling these questions fundamental, Rahul said access to safe drinking water was a basic right and not a concession granted by the state. He alleged that the BJP’s “double-engine” governance model, marked by negligence and insensitivity, had resulted in the denial of this right to the most vulnerable.

He said Madhya Pradesh had increasingly become a symbol of misgovernance, pointing to earlier incidents such as deaths linked to contaminated cough syrup, reports of children dying after rat attacks in government hospitals, and now fatalities allegedly caused by sewage-mixed drinking water.

He said the recurring pattern reflected a failure to protect the poor, adding that the Prime Minister remained silent when they suffered.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also targeted the Centre, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chosen silence over the Indore deaths despite repeatedly highlighting flagship initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Kharge said it was deeply ironic that Indore, ranked the country’s cleanest city in the Centre’s Swachh Survekshan for eight consecutive years, was witnessing deaths due to contaminated drinking water.

Kharge alleged that BJP misgovernance had left citizens struggling for safe water even in a city showcased as a national model. He claimed that over the past 11 years, the country had been fed hollow claims, exaggerated speeches and promises of “double-engine” growth, while ground realities told a different story.

He further alleged that when uncomfortable questions were raised, ministers resorted to intimidation and verbal abuse of journalists, while state machinery was deployed to shield BJP governments from scrutiny.

Kharge also accused the Centre of corruption and irregularities in key schemes, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, pointing out that a portion of its funds was specifically earmarked for treating contaminated water.

The Congress president said the Modi government and the BJP had failed to ensure either clean drinking water or clean air, leaving ordinary citizens to pay the price for systemic governance failures.