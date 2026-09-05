Influencer held after CJP’s Delhi police station protest

After day-long protests by members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Congress and Aazad Samaj Party outside the Parliament Street police station here today, the Delhi Police detained right-wing influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, accused of assaulting the father of Dalit activist Nishu Azad during the July 20 students’ protests at Jantar Mantar. The influencer has been booked under the POCSO Act.

Bhardwaj was detained at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh hours after the police gave an assurance to the CJP and other protesters that the accused would be arrested within 72 hours.

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Bhardwaj has been at the centre of a storm for confessing on video to “cracking the skull” of activist’s father Sanjay Singh and boasting about political links keeping him out of jail.

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His confession triggered a backlash both from the CJP and Congress, with Rahul Gandhi yesterday assuring support to the activist and accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of protecting the accused.

The events prompted Union minister Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) to announce support for the activist in her fight for justice.

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During the day, CJP activists, Aazad Samaj Party’s Chandrashekhar Azad, Independent MP Pappu Yadav and Congress leaders staged a sit-in outside the police station.

After meeting the police, Congress’ Rishav Ranjan, who represented the activist, a minor, said: “In our meeting in the presence of Additional DCP Manjeet Sharma, we demanded that attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act be added to the existing FIR. The police have agreed to this. We also demanded that a separate FIR be registered regarding the online threats Nishu has been receiving. The police assured us that they would arrest him [Bhardwaj] today or within 72 hours. We have provided a list of accounts directing online abuse toward Nishu.”

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said: “Finally, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the ‘Sanghi goon’... It took two months and a protest just to get an FIR registered for a hate crime that happened right in front of the police.”

The Indian Youth Congress also said the police had ensured action. Its Delhi unit president Akshay Lakra accompanied the activist and her father to the police station today, a day after she sought help from Gandhi in the matter.

The police later lodged another FIR against the influencer under the POCSO Act. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said in a post: “The Delhi Police lodged a fresh FIR under POCSO… This is based on a fresh complaint filed by the minor victim alleging online threats and harassment.”

Several police teams were sent to nab Bhardwaj who had allegedly fled his native village towards Khurja before being caught in Bulandshahr.

After the detention, activist’s lawyer Rishab said: “The police should ensure transit remand of Bhardwaj since Bulandshahr is in UP. If they fail to do so, the arrest will be deemed illegal.”

Earlier on August 21, the police had registered an FIR in the pellet gun case involving victim Sachin Lochab. This was also done after Gandhi and senior Congress leaders staged a day-long dharna outside the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has lodged a complaint at the Parliament Police Station against Bhardwaj, alleging that he falsely and publicly invoked the name of Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan to claim political patronage. The party has sought the registration of an FIR against Bhardwaj and asked the police to place on record that it has no connection with the matter. It has also urged strict legal action against the accused.