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Home / Top Headlines / Introduce third language in week: CBSE to schools

Introduce third language in week: CBSE to schools

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Tribune News Service
Delhi, Updated At : 02:25 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked its affiliated schools to implement within a week its directions on the introduction of the third language from Class VI.

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The Board issued a circular on Thursday directing schools to start teaching the language using locally available books.

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Under the National Curriculum Framework for School Education-2023, students have to be taught three languages, including the regional or mother tongue (R1), another Indian language or English (R2) and a third native language (R3).

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“The Scheme of Studies 2026–27 has been released by the CBSE and R3 is being implemented from Class VI. It has been learnt that several schools have already initiated the implementation of R3 as per the Scheme of Studies. All remaining schools are hereby directed to ensure compliance within seven days from the date of issuance of this circular,” the CBSE said.

It said the textbooks for R3 in the languages enumerated in the Constitution would be made available shortly. “However, schools are directed to start teaching R3 from Class VI immediately, using locally available books or material,” the CBSE said.

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Schools are required to finalise and notify their respective Regional Offices of their chosen third native language. “It is further informed that only those R3 languages which are introduced in Class VI by a school will be available as options in Classes IX and X for that school. The respective regional officers will maintain a record of the implementation of R3 in schools under their jurisdiction and will be approaching schools shortly to collect the details of R3 options being offered in Class VI,” the circular said.

CBSE students will need to continue studying all three languages till Class X and may have to pass all of them in Board exams later.

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