DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Top Headlines / Iran denies ceasefire deal after Trump announces truce with Israel

Iran denies ceasefire deal after Trump announces truce with Israel

Trump claimed that both nations had agreed to a phased truce following a 12-day escalation
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 07:22 AM Jun 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hours after US President Donald Trump announced what he described as a “complete and total” ceasefire between Iran and Israel, Tehran has pushed back, stating that no such agreement has been reached.

Advertisement

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that while Iran has “no interest” in continuing the conflict, any cessation of hostilities depends entirely on Israel halting its “illegal aggression.”

“As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO agreement on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi wrote. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

Advertisement

He added that a final decision regarding the halt in operations would be taken later.

Earlier in the day, Trump claimed that both nations had agreed to a phased truce following a 12-day escalation. According to him, Iran was to begin halting military actions from 9:30 a.m. IST, with Israel expected to follow suit 12 hours later.

Advertisement

But with Tehran publicly denying the existence of any formal agreement, the prospect of de-escalation remains uncertain.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts