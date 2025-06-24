Iran denies ceasefire deal after Trump announces truce with Israel

Hours after US President Donald Trump announced what he described as a “complete and total” ceasefire between Iran and Israel, Tehran has pushed back, stating that no such agreement has been reached.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that while Iran has “no interest” in continuing the conflict, any cessation of hostilities depends entirely on Israel halting its “illegal aggression.”

“As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO agreement on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi wrote. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

He added that a final decision regarding the halt in operations would be taken later.

Earlier in the day, Trump claimed that both nations had agreed to a phased truce following a 12-day escalation. According to him, Iran was to begin halting military actions from 9:30 a.m. IST, with Israel expected to follow suit 12 hours later.

But with Tehran publicly denying the existence of any formal agreement, the prospect of de-escalation remains uncertain.