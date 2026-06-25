Iran invites PM to Khamenei’s July funeral; India yet to decide

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the state funeral and burial ceremonies of Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. The Indian side is yet to take a call on the invitation.

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The funeral rites, scheduled to be held across Tehran, Qom and Mashhad between July 5 and 9, are expected to draw several world leaders and senior dignitaries as Iran prepares to bid farewell to the country's most influential political and religious figure of the past three decades.

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Khamenei was killed on February 28 in a joint US-Israeli military strike that targeted senior Iranian leadership during a major escalation in West Asia. His death triggered a prolonged period of mourning and a political transition in Iran.

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According to reports, the funeral rites will begin in Tehran before moving through the holy city of Qom and culminating with burial in Mashhad, Khamenei's hometown. Public processions and commemorative events are also planned as part of the state observances.

The invitation to Modi comes amid India's longstanding engagement with Iran on issues ranging from regional connectivity and energy security to cooperation on the Chabahar port project. Officials, however, indicated that no decision has yet been taken on the level of India's representation at the ceremonies.

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Diplomatic sources said if the PM was unable to attend, India could be represented by a senior government or Ministry of External Affairs delegation, though no official announcement has been made.

The funeral is expected to be among the largest state ceremonies held by Iran in recent years and will mark a significant moment in the country's political and religious history.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday issued a revised travel advisory for Iran, acknowledging an improvement in the security situation in the country while continuing to caution its citizens against undertaking non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic until further notice.

In the advisory, the government said it had been closely monitoring developments in Iran and noted "recent positive developments" that had contributed to an overall improvement in the situation.

However, despite the easing of tensions, New Delhi stopped short of fully lifting travel restrictions, advising Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential visits to Iran.

"Notwithstanding the recent improvements, Indian nationals are advised to continue to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice," the embassy said.

In another step, the embassy has also asked all Indian nationals currently in Iran and those arriving in the country to register their details with the mission at the earliest opportunity to facilitate assistance in case of emergencies.

The mission further advised Indian citizens to regularly monitor its website and social media platforms for updates and fresh advisories.