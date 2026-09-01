ISI used Instagram, Dubai handler to recruit operatives in Punjab: Ludhiana police Probe

Investigations into an alleged espionage network linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have traced a key recruitment channel to Dubai, where a Punjab-origin man is suspected of recruiting sleeper cells in Punjab through social media platforms, particularly Instagram, according to sources in Ludhiana police.

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Investigators believe the Dubai-based suspect acted as a conduit between ISI handlers and recruits in Punjab and allegedly facilitated payments through hawala channels. The probe stems from the arrest of Rashpal Singh, a resident of Sarafkot village in Gurdaspur, on August 27.

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The police said Rashpal had rented a shop opposite Mediway Hospital in New Sunder Nagar on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana, around 6 km from Baddowal Cantonment. Investigators alleged he had installed CCTV cameras outside the premises and provided live-stream access to Pakistani handlers.

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The police claimed the cameras were being used to monitor security-related movement in the area. During the operation, investigators recovered two CCTV cameras, a Wi-Fi router, a power adapter and a 64 GB memory card.

Following Rashpal's arrest, the police also arrested Varinder Masih and Rohit, both residents of Amritsar district. According to investigators, the duo had allegedly been sent by ISI handlers to inspect the CCTV cameras after the live feed stopped following the police seizure. Unaware of Rashpal's arrest, they were taken into custody when they arrived at the location.

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Highly placed police sources said the investigation had revealed the role of a Punjab-origin man who moved to Dubai around three to four months ago. Investigators suspect that he established links with ISI operatives and was tasked with recruiting young men in Punjab for intelligence-gathering activities.

A senior police official said the Dubai-based suspect allegedly connected Akash with ISI handlers through Instagram and directed him to recruit more individuals. The police claimed the recruits were asked to install Wi-Fi-enabled CCTV cameras near sensitive locations and share information with handlers across the border.

The official alleged that Akash subsequently recruited his nephew Rashpal and later introduced him to Pakistani handlers. Investigators further claimed that new recruits were allegedly paid around Rs 50,000 in advance to purchase surveillance equipment and rent premises near strategic locations.

Police sources said Akash later recruited Varinder Masih and Rohit, both of whom were arrested after they arrived in Ludhiana to check the non-functional cameras.

A senior officer said the process to formally name the Dubai-based suspect in the case has begun. Investigators believe he may have played a key role in recruiting sleeper cells for anti-national activities in Punjab.

"The arrest of Rashpal, Varinder and Rohit may only be the tip of the iceberg. We are investigating whether more sleeper cells are active in Punjab. Further arrests are likely," the officer said.

Meanwhile, ACP, Crime, Harshpreet Singh said the police had brought Akash, Rashpal's uncle, from Amritsar Central Jail on a production warrant. Investigators believe his interrogation could provide leads about the alleged network, including whether similar CCTV installations exist elsewhere in Punjab.