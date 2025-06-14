Israel will strike every site and every target of Ayatollah’s regime: Netanyahu warns Iran

Vowing to continue to strike hard at Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said Israel will strike every site and target of the Iranian regime.

“In the near future, you will see Israeli Air Force planes over the skies of Tehran. We will strike every site and every target of the Ayatollah’s regime,” Netanyahu told the citizens in a video message.

He warned what Iran has experienced so far would be nothing in front of what they are going to face in the coming days.

The Israeli Premier said that the goal of the Israeli operation is twofold — to foil Iran’s nuclear ambitions and to stop its ballistic missiles programme.

“We were in the 90th minute. There was a race by Iran’s nuclear teams to create nuclear bombs - atomic bombs for Israel’s destruction,” he said justifying Israeli Operation Rising Lion.

Israel attacked Iran’s capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country’s nuclear programme and attacked its nuclear, missile and military complex. In retaliation, Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel with the conflict escalating further on Saturday.