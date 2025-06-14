DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Top Headlines / Israel will strike every site and every target of Ayatollah’s regime: Netanyahu warns Iran

Israel will strike every site and every target of Ayatollah’s regime: Netanyahu warns Iran

The Israeli Premier says the goal of the Israeli operation is twofold—to foil Iran’s nuclear ambitions and to stop its ballistic missiles programme
article_Author
PTI
Jerusalem, Updated At : 11:15 PM Jun 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rescue and security personnel work at an impact site following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan, Israel. Reuters
Advertisement

Vowing to continue to strike hard at Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said Israel will strike every site and target of the Iranian regime.

Advertisement

“In the near future, you will see Israeli Air Force planes over the skies of Tehran. We will strike every site and every target of the Ayatollah’s regime,” Netanyahu told the citizens in a video message.

He warned what Iran has experienced so far would be nothing in front of what they are going to face in the coming days.

Advertisement

The Israeli Premier said that the goal of the Israeli operation is twofold — to foil Iran’s nuclear ambitions and to stop its ballistic missiles programme.

“We were in the 90th minute. There was a race by Iran’s nuclear teams to create nuclear bombs - atomic bombs for Israel’s destruction,” he said justifying Israeli Operation Rising Lion.

Advertisement

Israel attacked Iran’s capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country’s nuclear programme and attacked its nuclear, missile and military complex. In retaliation, Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel with the conflict escalating further on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts