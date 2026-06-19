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Home / Top Headlines / Italy's Meloni says Trump ‘completely made up' story that she ‘begged’ him for photo at G7

Italy's Meloni says Trump ‘completely made up' story that she ‘begged’ him for photo at G7

An insult to all Italians, says Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, as he cancels U.S. trip after Trump's remarks about Giorgia Meloni

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:39 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 17. Handout via REUTERS
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A diplomatic spat between Washington and Rome escalated on Friday after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled a planned visit to the United States in protest against remarks by US President Donald Trump that appeared to mock Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

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Tajani, who was scheduled to travel to Miami on June 21 and 22 to meet with senior American officials, announced that he was scrapping the visit, describing Trump's comments as "serious and offensive" and saying they had insulted not just Meloni but the whole of Italy.

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"The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June," Tajani wrote on X.

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The controversy erupted after Trump, in an interview with Italian broadcaster La7, reportedly claimed that Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph during the recent G7 summit in Evian, France, and that he agreed only because he "felt sorry for her".

Meloni reacted sharply, dismissing the claim as "completely fabricated" and insisting that neither she nor Italy "beg".

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In a video message, the Italian Prime Minister said she was "astonished" by Trump's remarks and questioned why the US President treated allies in such a manner while showing greater accommodation towards adversaries of the West.

The row marks a striking deterioration in relations between two leaders who were once regarded as close ideological allies. Meloni had positioned herself as a bridge between Europe and the Trump administration and was the only European leader to attend Trump's inauguration in January 2025.

However, differences over Ukraine, the Middle East conflict and Trump's criticism of Pope Leo XIV have increasingly strained ties between the two governments.

Support for Meloni poured in from across Italy's political spectrum. President Sergio Mattarella and several senior ministers publicly backed the Prime Minister, while Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said he could never imagine Meloni pleading with anyone for a photograph.

The latest dispute comes just days after Meloni had described the atmosphere at the G7 summit as positive and denied any friction with Trump and other world leaders.

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