Jammers, two-layer frisking, 7 lakh staffers: NEET passes major security hurdle

Amid enhanced security measures, over 20 lakh medical aspirants appeared for the NEET UG re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad on Sunday. The examination was conducted in 13 languages, including Hindi and English.

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Aadhaar-based biometric verification and face authentication, CCTV monitoring, jammers and two-layer frisking with the support of state police were in place across centres. Command and control centres for CCTV monitoring were established at the national level at the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Ministry of Education, besides 34 centrally funded institutions of the Department of Higher Education in every state and at district collectorates.

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The conduct of the examination involved support from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Posts, Indian Air Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Education and banking partners, including SBI, Canara Bank, PNB and UCO Bank, along with state governments and other stakeholders.

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Several state governments also made arrangements for students and parents, including shade, drinking water, food, ambulances and medical facilities on standby. In many states, free transportation was provided to candidates on examination day.

Around seven lakh officials, including police personnel, observers and examination staff, were mobilised across the country to conduct the examination, which was organised within a record 37 days.

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The NTA said extensive arrangements were made for the candidates, including more than 10,000 persons with disabilities. Special arrangements were also put in place for around 81 candidates with medical conditions.

One such candidate, Shrishti Dubey, was scheduled to appear at Binodini Girls High School in Dhakuria, Kolkata. She met with a major road accident on June 14, suffering fractures to nine ribs and serious lung injuries. She underwent major vascular surgery and was placed on artificial ventilation. Though now extubated and recovering, she remained determined to appear for NEET. The NTA said her father approached the agency and informed it that ILS Hospital would provide the necessary medical support, including doctors, paramedics and related arrangements. He also requested a ground-floor room with a chair and table for his daughter.

The NTA allotted a separate room, arranged medical support and kept an ambulance on standby at the examination centre. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also spoke to Shrishti’s parents.

Vinod Kumavat, president, ALLEN Career Institute, Kota, said the overall level of the paper was above average. “The physics and chemistry papers were conceptual in nature. Some questions were lengthy and tricky as well. In physics, Question No. 26 of Paper Code-50, based on unit dimensions, appears to have no correct answer among the options provided. Therefore, there is a possibility of bonus marks being awarded for this question,” he said.

However, complaints surfaced from several centres in Bengaluru and Bhopal where students were allegedly denied entry after reaching the examination centres late.