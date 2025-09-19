Jawan killed, 3 others injured as gunmen ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Manipur’s Bishnupur
An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and at least three others were injured when a group of armed men attacked a vehicle of the paramilitary force in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Friday evening, officials said.
The incident took place in the district’s Nambol Sabal Leikai area around 6 pm, they said.
“A group of gunmen ambushed the vehicle in which Assam Rifles personnel were travelling towards Bishnupur district from Imphal, claiming the life of a jawan and injuring three,” one of the officials said.
The injured have been taken to a hospital by police and locals, another official said.
