DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Jharkhand CM Soren accepts students’ demands, cancels JSSC-CGL, other exams

Jharkhand CM Soren accepts students’ demands, cancels JSSC-CGL, other exams

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says the government has decided to scrap “everything” linked to TDPL after considering all aspects of the controversy

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:17 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students during an indefinite hunger strike against the state government over the alleged JPSC-JSSC-CGL paper leak and exam irregularities, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Advertisement

The Jharkhand government has cancelled all examinations and the entire recruitment process conducted by private agency TDPL, following sustained protests by aspirants over alleged irregularities.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the decision amid continuing protests by students and repeated disruptions in the Assembly. He said the government had decided to scrap “everything” linked to TDPL after considering all aspects of the controversy.

Advertisement

The decision covers examinations conducted by the agency, results declared, candidates selected or appearing for the examinations, and other activities undertaken by TDPL.

Advertisement

The move brought cheers among JPSC and JSSC aspirants, who had been demanding action over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. The JSSC CGL examination, along with all other examinations conducted by TDPL, has now been cancelled.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts