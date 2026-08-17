Jharkhand CM Soren accepts students’ demands, cancels JSSC-CGL, other exams

The Jharkhand government has cancelled all examinations and the entire recruitment process conducted by private agency TDPL, following sustained protests by aspirants over alleged irregularities.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the decision amid continuing protests by students and repeated disruptions in the Assembly. He said the government had decided to scrap “everything” linked to TDPL after considering all aspects of the controversy.

Advertisement

The decision covers examinations conducted by the agency, results declared, candidates selected or appearing for the examinations, and other activities undertaken by TDPL.

Advertisement

The move brought cheers among JPSC and JSSC aspirants, who had been demanding action over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. The JSSC CGL examination, along with all other examinations conducted by TDPL, has now been cancelled.