Home / Top Headlines / J&K statehood decision soon: Meghwal

J&K statehood decision soon: Meghwal

Hope it won’t be long: CM

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Tuesday. PTI
Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday hinted at an early decision regarding the return of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to mediapersons, Meghwal, who was here to attend a regional event organised by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, described the matter “sensitive”.

“You have raised an important topic. This topic is very sensitive. But when our Home Minister has said in the Lok Sabha that you will get that right, you will get it. It is a process. And I think that you will get to hear a decision soon,” Meghwal said in response to a question.

Political parties in Kashmir have been demanding restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. In 2019, after the abrogation of Article 370, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was divided into two UT’s – J&K and Ladakh.

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating in Parliament that statehood would be restored to J&K, no decision has been yet taken on the issue.

On Tuesday, in the same function, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the J&K Government continues to be in talks with the central government regarding the statehood issue. “No one among us will be satisfied until we get it (statehood restoration). The process is going on. It has taken a lot of time. We were hoping that we would have it by now. We did not get it. But we have not given up hope,” Omar told reporters. “We are continuously talking to the central government on this issue.” “I was standing on the side and listening. The minister said that we might get some good news soon. We have been waiting for that good news for 1.5 years. I hope that we don’t have to wait any longer,” the Chief Minister said. Last year, Omar had said optimism over the restoration of statehood was gradually fading, warning that further delays could erode whatever hope remains among the people.

