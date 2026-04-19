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Home / Top Headlines / Judicial independence means freedom from AI influence: SC judge

Judicial independence means freedom from AI influence: SC judge

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 02:59 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lights a ceremonial lamp during an event in Bengaluru on Saturday. Justice BV Nagarathna (extreme right) is also seen. ANI
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Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna on Saturday said judicial independence in the modern era is not just freedom from external power, but also from algorithmic influence.

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She said the future of justice cannot be shaped by artificial intelligence (AI) alone, but must be determined by judges-supported by tools, yet always guided by constitutional values, the rule of law, and a commitment to equity and fairness.

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Justice Nagarathna was speaking at the 22nd Biennial State-Level Conference of Judicial Officers, themed ‘Reimagining the Judiciary in the Era of Artificial Intelligence’, organised by the Karnataka State Judicial Officers Association.

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“The principle that must remain absolutely unchanged amid all this change is the rule of law. No matter how advanced technology becomes, the foundation of our judiciary cannot and must not shift,” she said.

“The rule of law is not a technical concept; it is a moral and constitutional commitment that ensures fairness, equality, and accountability,” she added.

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“Therefore, the classical idea of judicial independence must evolve to include independence from undue AI influence. This means judges retain final control over reasoning and that the use of AI remains at the periphery at all times and at all stages,” she added.

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