Home / Top Headlines / Kapil Sharma to put on hold shooting for his Netflix show after firing at his Canada café?

Kapil Sharma to put on hold shooting for his Netflix show after firing at his Canada café?

Mumbai Police steps up comedian’s security
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:47 PM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Kapil is still weighing whether to resume shooting for his ongoing “The Great Indian Kapil Show” on Netflix. X/@KapilSharmaK9
After gunshots were fired at Kapil Sharma’s newly opened café in Canada on Thursday, the comedian’s security has been stepped up. The incident which took place in Surrey, British Columbia, has sent shockwaves through fans and raised concerns about the involvement of overseas criminal networks.

According to reports, Kapil is still weighing whether to resume shooting for his ongoing “The Great Indian Kapil Show” on Netflix, currently filmed at Filmcity. A final decision is yet to be made.

The café, named Kap’s Caffe, owned by Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath, had recently held a soft launch, charming visitors with its pink-and-white décor, floral accents and a menu of artisan coffee and desserts. However, the celebrations turned sour after the eatery was targeted in a firing incident. While no injuries were reported, the property suffered damages.

Authorities believe the attack was a targeted strike by the Laddi gang, allegedly linked to the banned Khalistani terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Laddi is wanted in India for a string of terror-related offences and is the gang’s suspected leader behind multiple attacks on pro-India figures.

Kapil himself has not publicly commented on the incident. However, Kap’s Caffe released a statement on Friday, calling the attack “heartbreaking” but affirming their commitment to building a space of warmth and community.

“To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking… but we are not giving up,” the statement read. “Let’s stand firm against violence and ensure Kap’s Caffe remains a place of warmth and community.”

