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Home / Top Headlines / Kejriwal seeks written clarification from Tata Motors, Toyota: 'Can your pre-2023 vehicles run safely on E20 petrol?'

Kejriwal seeks written clarification from Tata Motors, Toyota: 'Can your pre-2023 vehicles run safely on E20 petrol?'

AAP national convener says assurances given by automobile manufacturers during the recent government press conference appear to contradict the owner’s manuals issued with pre-2023 vehicles which recommend the use of petrol containing up to 10% ethanol (E10)

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:53 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Tribune file photo
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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Tata Motors and Toyota Kirloskar Motor seeking a written clarification on whether pre-2023 vehicles manufactured by the companies can safely run on E20 (20% ethanol-blended) petrol. 

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The letters come amid an ongoing debate over the compatibility of older vehicles with E20 fuel and follow a government press conference held on July 4, where representatives of several automobile manufacturers reportedly stated that E20 could be safely used in pre-2023 vehicles with only a marginal reduction in fuel efficiency.

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Addressing Toyota Vice President Vikram Gulati and the management of Tata Motors, Kejriwal said the public assurances made during the press conference appeared to contradict the owner’s manuals issued with pre-2023 vehicles, which recommend the use of petrol containing up to 10 percent ethanol (E10). He argued that consumers deserve clarity on which position they should rely upon.

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In the letters, Kejriwal urged the companies to issue a public written statement within a week confirming whether E20 is safe for use in pre-2023 vehicles, whether it could cause damage to the engine or other components, and the extent of any expected reduction in fuel efficiency.

He also sought specific assurances on consumer compensation. Kejriwal asked whether the companies would compensate owners if the use of E20 in pre-2023, non-E20-compliant vehicles results in a mileage reduction exceeding 10 per cent or causes damage requiring repair or replacement of vehicle components.

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Stating that crores of Indians use vehicles manufactured by the two companies, Kejriwal said consumers were entitled to a clear and unambiguous position on the safety, mileage implications and liability associated with the use of E20 fuel in older vehicles.

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