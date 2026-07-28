Kejriwal steps up anti-E20 drive, calls town hall on Aug 1

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Addressing a press conference here, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal began by congratulating the youth on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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"The youth of this country forced an arrogant government to bow, and Pradhan had to resign before the people. I now urge the Prime Minister to also resolve the E20-blended petrol issue. People are facing serious problems. Their vehicles are getting damaged and fuel efficiency is declining. Before this issue grows bigger, I request the PM to take the initiative and resolve it," he said.

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The event, scheduled to begin at 12 noon, will bring together experts, vehicle owners and concerned citizens to discuss the impact of E20 petrol and chart the future course of the campaign, the former Delhi Chief Minister said.

He said people from Delhi-NCR could attend the event in person, while those from other parts of the country could participate online.

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"To join virtually, people should send a WhatsApp message to 8588833212. By Friday evening, we will send them a link, which they can use to join the event any time after 11.30 am on Saturday to join us online," the AAP chief said.

Appealing for maximum public participation, Kejriwal said, "I urge people to join the town hall in large numbers."

He also claimed that an online petition earlier launched by the party, seeking to make E20 petrol optional, had received more than two lakh signatures.