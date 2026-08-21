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Home / Top Headlines / Ladakh to drop FIRs against 25 over last year’s statehood protests

Ladakh to drop FIRs against 25 over last year’s statehood protests

Cases with minor charges to be closed; MHA meet next month

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Arjun Sharma
Jammu, Updated At : 01:57 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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The Ladakh administration has decided to withdraw FIRs against 25 persons booked in connection with last year’s statehood protests. The next formal meeting between Ladakh leaders and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is expected to be held in New Delhi in the first half of September.

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A total of 87 persons were booked following the protests in September last year, during which four persons were killed in police firing. Representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had demanded the withdrawal of the cases. Following their demand, the administration has decided to withdraw cases against those booked under minor charges.

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A meeting of Ladakh representatives from the LAB and KDA with senior MHA officials and the Chief Secretary was held in Leh on Wednesday. Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, while addressing a press conference on Thursday, said 87 persons were booked during the September protests in Leh.

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“Chargesheet has been presented against nine of those booked who allegedly provoked the mob that turned violent. Once the chargesheet is presented, the case goes to the court. However, we discussed the matter with the L-G and it was decided to withdraw the FIRs against 25 persons booked on minor charges,” Kundra said.

He said these FIRs would be withdrawn through closure reports before the court. “We have requested the Ladakh DGP to analyse if there are any other people who did not have an active role in the violence,” Kundra said.

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During Wednesday’s meeting, Ladakh leaders submitted a set of “non-negotiable” demands. The groups also sought the establishment of a UT-level body with an Assembly headed by a Chief Minister and a Council of Ministers.

The Chief Secretary said the UT-level administrative body discussed during an earlier meeting with the leaders had no parallel elsewhere in the country. “The framework of the body is being structured by the MHA to give it a formal shape. These decisions cannot be made overnight as the objective is to build a new administrative model that reflects the sentiments of the people of Ladakh while operating strictly within the constitutional framework,” Kundra said.

Subcommittee-level talks between the MHA and Ladakh leaders were held in New Delhi on May 22. Following the meeting, the LAB and KDA had said an understanding had been reached on providing constitutional safeguards.

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