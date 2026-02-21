Look forward to deepening relations with new Bangladesh govt, says MEA

India on Friday said it looked forward to strengthening multifaceted ties with Bangladesh following the formation of a new government in Dhaka, emphasising support for a democratic and inclusive political process in the neighbouring country.

Responding to questions after the recent elections in Bangladesh, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman soon after his electoral victory.

He noted that New Delhi intended to build upon the historically close ties between the two countries and engage closely with the new administration. “We look forward to further strengthening our multifaceted bilateral relationship with Bangladesh and engaging with the new government to take cooperation forward,” he said. The spokesperson said India had conveyed its readiness to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations with Dhaka as part of continuing diplomatic engagement.