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Home / Top Headlines / LS logs 19% productivity, RS 39% as session ends

LS logs 19% productivity, RS 39% as session ends

Opposition boycotts Speaker’s tea party

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:31 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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The monsoon session, which was adjourned sine die on Thursday, witnessed a poor productivity of 19 per cent in the Lok Sabha while the Rajya Sabha saw a productivity of 39 per cent.
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The session was a near washout as sustained protests by the Congress-led Opposition seeking Home Minister Amit Shah’s response on the police action against agitating students, paralysed the functioning of both Houses.

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Speaker Om Birla, who usually provides a detailed productivity analysis of the session, adjourned the House sine die immediately after the customary rendering of Vande Mataram, within minutes of the House convening for the day.

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Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were present in the House. They, however, were not present in the Rajya Sabha when it was adjourned sine die after the passage of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

The confrontational mood of the House also reflected in the Speaker’s customary tea party held after the session, which was boycotted by INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress.

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The DMK was present at the party, which is officially not with the INDIA bloc currently. K Kanimozhi represented the party in the gathering, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior ministers. It was held in Birla’s chamber.

In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi, attended a tea party hosted by Chairman CP Radhakrishnan.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a post-session press conference, blamed the Congress for disrupting the proceedings and expressed disappointment over the low level of debate.

He alleged that the Opposition had repeatedly avoided discussions despite the government’s willingness.

“For the first time, we have seen the Opposition running away from a debate in Parliament when the government wanted discussions. The Congress is solely responsible for unfairly disrupting the proceedings,” he said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister said 12 Bills were passed during the monsoon session, but only one (the anti-paper leak Bill) was discussed in both Houses.

The session, which began on July 20, was marked by repeated disruptions, with Opposition protests initially centred on the NEET paper leak and alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

However, the Opposition later sought a statement from Shah on the police action against students protesting over the NEET issue and demanded a discussion on the temple fund theft issue.

In a bid to end the deadlock, the government had on August 11 offered a debate on the students’ issue, followed by a reply from Shah. The Congress, however, rejected the proposal. A similar attempt on Wednesday also failed.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said they wanted answers on the police action against the protesting students and were not interested in listening to Shah’s “lectures”.

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