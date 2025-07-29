Ludhiana AAP leader quits to protest land pooling policy

The Punjab Government’s contentious land pooling policy led to the first resignation by a leader of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Monday as Jodhan (Ludhiana) block president Tapinder Singh Grewal quit his post, denouncing the new scheme as “anti-farmer”.

Advertisement

The development came a day after AAP MP from Anandpur Sahib Malvinder Singh Kang, in a post on X, criticised the scheme and asked his party leaders to “earn the trust of farmers before introducing any such policy”. He stressed the need for “addressing the objections of farm unions through empathy and meaningful dialogue”.

Questions over unsold projects Amid the Punjab Government’s push for the land pooling policy under which 65,533 acres of land is proposed to be acquired, questions are being raised over the fate of already acquired land for developing urban estates across the state. According to information, 27,111 residential, commercial and industrial properties lie unsold. The maximum such properties (10,620) fall under the GMADA jurisdiction. Even the Punjab Mandi Board has nearly 10,000 unsold properties. Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher asked where was the need for the government to acquire 65,533 acres of fertile land when a significant portion of the previous projects remained unsold.

Kang, however, deleted the post today, drawing criticism from the very leaders who had earlier commended him for breaking ranks with AAP to support the farmers. The post by Kang, who had resigned from the BJP in 2020 to protest the now-repealed three farm laws, became a talking point in AAP even as senior party leaders dismissed it as an “emotional outburst”.

Advertisement

AAP general secretary Deepak Bali denied there was dissent within the party. He said Grewal “probably couldn’t bear the pressure of siding with the party in a politically charged time”.

“Opposition parties are misleading the farmers. The land pooling policy is voluntary and the protests are being funded by builders, who now view the Punjab Government standing in competition. In the past decade, these builders have developed colonies on over 29,000 acres of land. A majority of these colonies are illegal. They exploit home-seekers by charging exorbitant prices for plots while offering minimal compensation to landowners. The government wants to stop this practice and ensure the provision of affordable housing,” he said.

Advertisement

Education Minister Harjot Bains also said the policy was voluntary, and that no one would be forced to give up their land. He accused the opposition parties of trying to mislead the farmers.

Meanwhile, after passing resolutions, the panchayats of some villages where land is to be acquired have started putting up boards barring the entry of AAP leaders and land acquisition officials.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha activists today held protests across Punjab and submitted memorandums to the deputy commissioners of all districts barring Barnala and Ropar. In Mohali, the Shiromani Akali Dal held a protest outside the GMADA office. All eyes are now on the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s “Tractor Rally” on Tuesday, a protest being supported by all opposition parties.