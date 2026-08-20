DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Ludhiana industrialist, son held in bogus billing case

Ludhiana industrialist, son held in bogus billing case

Autocratic approach to boost revenue: Industry body slams move

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:33 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has reportedly arrested All-India Furnace Association president KK Garg and his son in connection with an alleged bogus billing scam. Sources said the case pertained to the 2020-21 financial year and involved alleged GST evasion of Rs 10-15 crore.

Advertisement

The development has triggered panic among industrialists in Ludhiana and Mandi Gobindgarh, particularly those associated with the steel and furnace industry. Several industry representatives have alleged high-handedness on the part of the authorities.

Advertisement

Sources said Garg was picked up by the DGGI yesterday for questioning and was formally arrested late last night. However, the department is tight-lipped over the matter. Talking to The Tribune, World MSME Forum president Badish Jindal criticised the action, alleging that the Central GST department was adopting an “autocratic approach” in its efforts to boost revenue collections.

Advertisement

“We have written to the Union Finance Minister highlighting the conflict between Section 16(2) and Section 158 of the CGST Act, 2017, and its adverse impact on the industry. For instance, if a buyer purchases scrap from a dealer, he pays all dues as per norms, but he does not know from where the scrap dealer got the material. The dealer may be the third or fourth party. Now, if the other three parties had evaded tax or purchased material on bogus bills, how would a genuine buyer know about it? But the department tightens the grip on the end buyer and he becomes the scapegoat. The same has happened with Garg,” said Jindal.

Voicing concern over the department’s “bullying” tactics, Furnace Association, Mandi Gobindgarh, president Mohinder Gupta said Section 16(2)(C) of the GST Act was against the industry and that the department had adopted a high-handed approach. “We get bills from the supplier and conduct our business in a transparent manner. But if an unscrupulous trader has sold material through unethical means and subsequently shut down operations or become untraceable after committing fraud, why should genuine buyers be held accountable? It is the duty of the department to act against the defaulters. Why are honest businessmen being penalised for this?” asked Gupta, who said he had filed a PIL in the court, but there had been no outcome till date.

Advertisement

Jindal said the alleged legal inconsistency was causing widespread fear and operational instability within the industry. Unless urgent reforms were introduced, it would adversely affect manufacturing growth, employment generation and overall economic stability, he added.

In the letter to the Finance Minister, Jindal said, “We request your urgent intervention to resolve this statutory conflict in the interest of justice, ease of doing business and protection of genuine taxpayers.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts