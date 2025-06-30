Mallika Sherawat urges people to say ‘No to botox’ after Shefali Jariwala’s death

Actor Mallika Sherawat has urged people to embrace natural beauty over “artificial cosmetics” in a video message to her fans.

Sherawat, known for movies such as “Murder”, “Pyaar Ke Side Effects”, “Welcome” and most recently “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”, posted the video on Instagram on Sunday.

In the video, she asked her fans and followers to adopt a “healthy way of living”.

“There’s no filter I am using, there’s no makeup I’ve put on. I haven’t even brushed my hair yet. This is the first thing I am doing. I am sharing this video with you so that we all can say together, ‘No to botox, No to artificial cosmetic fillers, and yes to life, yes to a healthy way of living’. Love you all,” the 48-year-old actor said.

Sherawat’s comments come in the aftermath of actor Shefali Jariwala’s death last week. Though the official cause of her death is yet to be ascertained, some media reports claimed that Jariwala suffered a cardiac arrest.

Her untimely demise has also sparked a debate surrounding the risks related to cosmetic procedures, particularly anti-ageing treatments.

Alongside the video, Sherawat shared a caption encouraging people to adopt healthy habits like clean eating, staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep.

“Instead of chasing youth with these artificial procedures, I’m nurturing it from within. Eating clean, hydration, sleeping early and exercising are some of the practices I regularly follow. Let’s embrace our natural glow,” the actor wrote.