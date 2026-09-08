Manipuri musician was ‘chased to 3rd floor, overpowered, beaten to death’, CCTV shows 7 men run down the stairways

A 54-year-old Manipuri musician and private music teacher was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men in Delhi’s Kilokari village after he objected to noise and alleged nuisance outside his home, police said.

Chongtham Vikram Singh, who had worked as a private music teacher in the national Capital for 17 years, was allegedly chased into his apartment and assaulted in the corridor late Sunday night. He later died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

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Police said a PCR call regarding the alleged assault was received at the Sunlight Colony police station at 1:38 am on Monday. Singh’s son, Yaiphaba Chongtham, took him to a private hospital in Okhla, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 7 am, according to people familiar with the case.

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What happened outside Singh’s home?

According to police, Singh had come downstairs from his third-floor flat at around 11:30 pm on Sunday to dispose of garbage. He allegedly objected to shouting and nuisance by delivery workers and dhaba staff outside his residence.

The confrontation escalated into an argument, following which Singh was allegedly chased back to his apartment.

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B Ruchida Sharma, a Manipuri social activist who works with people from the Northeast in Delhi, said Singh was chased to the third floor, overpowered in the corridor and beaten before the attackers fled.

Singh lived with his wife, Joshna Chongtham, 50, and their 20-year-old son.

CCTV footage helps police identify suspects

Police said CCTV footage, technical surveillance and local intelligence helped them identify those allegedly involved in the assault.

Seven adults have been arrested and a 15-year-old boy apprehended in connection with the case. Men were also seen in video run down the stairways

The arrested accused have been identified as Bharat Kumar, 19, Pramod, 26, Ramzan Khan, 22, Vijay, 36, Deepanshu, 21, Mohan Vishwakarma, 32, and Mannu, 26.

According to police, four of the accused worked as delivery workers and two as packaging workers at nearby dhabas. Mannu was employed at a pizza kiosk.

Police have registered a case under Sections 103(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also shared CCTV footage of the incident on X and urged the Delhi Police to conduct a thorough investigation.

“With evidence now emerging in connection with the incident, I urge the Delhi Police to take swift and appropriate action, thoroughly investigate the matter, and ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest,” he said.

Political leaders condemn killing

The killing has triggered reactions from political leaders and members of the Manipuri community.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera said the incident should not be dismissed as an isolated case of drunken violence. He alleged that years of inadequate enforcement against loud music, public nuisance and disregard for rules had contributed to a “culture of impunity”.

“The government may not have wielded the bat that killed Vikram Singh. But it cannot escape responsibility for creating the environment that led to his murder,” Khera said.

Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam called for exemplary punishment for those responsible. He said whether a person was from the Northeast or the “mainstream” of India, everyone deserved to live with dignity.

Akoijam said he had been coordinating with the police, AIIMS, volunteers and Singh’s family following the incident. He also said the DCP had informed him that eight accused had been apprehended.

Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam expressed condolences over Singh’s death and remembered his contribution to music and the cultural life of the state.

“I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of renowned guitarist Shri Chongtham Vikram. His valuable contribution to music and the cultural life of Manipur will always be remembered with deep respect,” the Chief Minister said in a post.

Manipuri activist and scholar Binalaxmi Nepram also expressed grief over the death, saying she and members of the Manipuri community had remained with Singh’s family during the post-mortem proceedings.

The Delhi Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the assault and Singh’s death. Further investigation is underway.