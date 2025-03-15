Massive storm fans 150 wildfires in Oklahoma, kills 3; weekend tornado alert in US

A sprawling storm system crossing the US has killed three persons as it caused deadly crashes, overturned semitrucks and fanned dozens of wildfires in several central states.

At least five tornadoes touched down in Missouri, and threats of more loomed for the Mississippi Valley into the night and the Deep South on Saturday.

The National Weather Service warned of extreme weather across a vast swath of the country that is home to more than 100 million people. Powerful winds gusting up to 80 mph (130 kph) were forecast from the Canadian border to Texas.

Three were killed on Friday in car crashes in the Texas Panhandle caused by a dust storm, according to Sgt Cindy Barkley with the state's department of public safety.

“It's been a nightmare out here,” Barkley said, adding it was difficult to assess many of the crashes due to the near-zero visibility from the dust.

Nearly 150 fires were reported in Oklahoma, said Andy James, Oklahoma Forestry Services fire management chief. The State Patrol said on the social platform X that dusty winds had toppled several tractor-trailers.

“It is terrible out here,” Charles Daniel, a truck driver hauling a 48-foot trailer along Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma, said of the high winds whipping up dust. “There's a lot of sand and dirt in the air. I'm not pushing it over 55 mph. I'm scared it will blow over if I do.” Forecasters said the severe storm threat would continue into the weekend with a high chance of tornadoes and damaging winds on Saturday in Mississippi and Alabama. Heavy rain could bring flash flooding to some parts of the East Coast on Sunday.

Experts say it's not unusual to see such weather extremes in March.

“What's unique about this one is its large size and intensity,” said Bill Bunting of the weather service's Storm Prediction Centre in Norman, Oklahoma. “And so what that is doing is producing really substantial impacts over a very large area.”

The National Weather Service said it observed five evening tornadoes, including one considered damaging around the southern Missouri city of Bakersfield.

“This is a life threatening situation. Seek shelter now!” the agency warned on X.

The Storm Prediction Center said fast-moving storms could spawn twisters and hail as large as baseballs, but the greatest threat would come from straight-line winds near or exceeding hurricane force, with gusts of 100 mph (160 kph) possible.

A tornado watch was issued until 11 pm for central and eastern Missouri, including St. Louis, as well as parts of Illinois and Arkansas.

Other areas at risk included parts of Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi.