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Home / Top Headlines / Mid-air turbulence injures 10 passengers on Air India Phuket-Delhi flight

Mid-air turbulence injures 10 passengers on Air India Phuket-Delhi flight

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:52 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Around 10 passengers and crew members sustained minor injuries after an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered turbulence during cruise on Tuesday, prompting medical assistance on arrival at the national capital, sources told The Tribune.

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Air India confirmed that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a brief turbulence-related event mid-air, resulting in a momentary change in altitude. The aircraft landed safely at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and all passengers and crew members disembarked without incident.

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The airline said there were no serious injuries. However, a small number of passengers and crew members who sustained minor injuries were taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and treatment.

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"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India's highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," an Air India spokesperson said.

Sources said around 10 people sustained minor injuries in the incident. They added that a detailed report is being submitted to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

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The regulator is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the turbulence event as part of its standard safety oversight process.

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