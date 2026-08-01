‘Misled Parl’: Cong’s privilege motion against Jitendra over ‘no firing’ claim

Congress MP and Public Accounts Committee Chairman KC Venugopal on Friday moved a privilege motion against Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, accusing him of deliberately misleading Parliament by falsely claiming that no firing had taken place during the recent protests by students.

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In a notice submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, Venugopal sought privilege proceedings against the minister, alleging that he had knowingly placed incorrect facts before the House on July 29 during his reply to the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

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The Congress leader objected to Jitendra Singh’s statement in the House that no firing had taken place and that only tear gas had been used, saying the minister had categorically denied any use of bullets while asserting that the question of issuing firing orders did not arise.

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Calling the statement “directly contrary to the facts on the ground”, Venugopal said firing had indeed taken place and that one of the injured students was still undergoing treatment. He claimed that evidence of the incident was available in the public domain. He said Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had met a pellet gun victim in the presence of the media in the national capital, while several media reports and hospital records had documented injuries suffered by students during the alleged firing.

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“The government cannot get away with such obvious falsehoods in Parliament. There should be action against the minister,” Venugopal said. In his notice, the Congress leader alleged that the minister had “deliberately provided incorrect information to Parliament and misled the House”.

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He argued that misleading Parliament constituted a breach of privilege and contempt of the House, and that ministers were duty-bound to verify facts before placing them on record in the country’s highest legislative body.

Seeking action against Jitendra Singh, Venugopal urged the Speaker to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges for a thorough examination and necessary action.