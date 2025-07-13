A 19-year-old Delhi University student, missing for more than five days, was last seen near the Signature Bridge, police said on Sunday.

"Sneha Debnath, a resident of Paryavaran Complex in south Delhi, was reported missing on July 7," a police statement read.

A missing person FIR has been filed at Mehrauli Police Station, and a search for Sneha has been launched.

According to the police, Sneha left a handwritten note behind, indicating an intent to jump off the bridge built across the Yamuna river.

"... police traced Sneha's movements through technical surveillance and confirmed her last known location as the Signature Bridge. "The cab driver who dropped her at the site has corroborated the statement. Some eyewitnesses stated they saw a girl standing on the bridge and later disappearing from the spot," the statement read.

A search operation has been launched with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police units, which are especially combing areas from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Noida.

Police also said that Sneha had sent messages through email and messaging apps to her close friends in the early hours of July 7. Her friends informed investigators that she had been disturbed and emotionally distressed for the past few months.

Sneha's family and friends have expressed concerns about the surveillance infrastructure in the area.

A close friend of Sneha sent an email to reporters and claimed that none of the CCTV cameras on the Signature Bridge or in the vicinity were operational a the time she was spotted there.

"Despite the Signature Bridge being a suicide-prone area, there is not a single CCTV camera that works on the bridge or in nearby areas. The bridge reportedly falls under the jurisdiction of 4-5 different police stations. Though cameras have been installed by these stations individually, none of them are functional," she said.

The only surveillance equipment in working condition is a speed detection camera that takes still photos of speeding vehicles and does not record any video, she added.