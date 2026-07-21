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Home / Top Headlines / Modi ‘most anti-youth’ PM in India’s history: Rahul

Modi ‘most anti-youth’ PM in India’s history: Rahul

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:30 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Rahul Gandhi. File photo
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “most anti-youth” PM in the country’s history as he accused the government of not just failing the youth but also pouncing on them.
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Gandhi’s remarks came after security forces resorted to lathicharge near Parliament Street after thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters, protesting against paper leaks, allegedly tried to breach barricades while marching towards Parliament on the first day of the monsoon session.

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“PM Modi is the ‘most anti-youth’ Prime Minister in India’s history. He’s so ‘anti-youth’ that he can’t even take the resignation of a failed Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. 152 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimised. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth,” he said in a post on X.

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He also attached a video message in which he criticised the government and the police for action against the protesting students.

Gandhi said when children raised legitimate questions about education, they were met with batons and detention in response. “The criminals who leaked the papers roam free — and the students raising valid issues are dragged around, beaten up. This government is not just failing the youth — it is pouncing on them,” the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said. — TNS

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