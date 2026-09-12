Modi presses Putin for Ukraine peace, safety of Indian seafarers in Black Sea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that India was ready to assist in peace efforts, reiterating that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward to resolve conflicts, as the two leaders discussed the wars in West Asia and the Black Sea region, including concerns over maritime trade and the safety of Indian seafarers.

The message came during Modi’s bilateral meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, their second meeting this year. The two leaders had last met in Bishkek on August 31 on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

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Putin also invited Modi to Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit. Modi accepted the invitation, with the dates to be finalised through diplomatic channels.

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in political, economic, defence, energy, space, skill mobility and people-to-people ties. The two leaders agreed to further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, which they noted had remained resilient despite geopolitical uncertainties.

Defence cooperation also figured prominently in the discussions. While the MEA only stated that bilateral defence ties were reviewed, sources indicated that military-industrial collaboration, greater localisation of defence production and advanced weapons platforms were among the issues discussed. Moscow is understood to have pitched the sale, along with technology transfer, of the fifth-generation Sukhoi-57 fighter aircraft, while India stressed its preference for local manufacturing and transfer of technology.

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A key focus of the talks was the impact of the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region on global trade routes and the safety of seafarers. Modi raised the issue of Indian sailors operating in the Black Sea, where five Indian seafarers have lost their lives amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine hostilities. Reiterating India’s long-held position on the Ukraine conflict, Modi underscored that diplomacy and dialogue offered the best path to peace and conveyed New Delhi’s readiness to contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war.

The discussion assumes significance as India continues to engage both Moscow and Kyiv. Days after Modi’s meeting with Putin at the SCO Summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, where he reiterated India’s willingness to support efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Ahead of Putin’s visit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had also welcomed India’s readiness to contribute to peace initiatives, saying Russia remained open to efforts aimed at finding a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine crisis.

The two sides are also engaged in efforts to increase indigenous content in the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile programme. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is in discussions with Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia to reduce dependence on imported components, including the liquid ramjet engine and fuel inlet systems that currently come from Russia. Officials are additionally exploring upgrades aimed at enhancing the missile’s capabilities.

Another important project under discussion is the upgrade of the Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi-30 MKI fleet. India is looking at integrating Russia’s long-range RVV-BD air-to-air missile, capable of engaging targets at distances of around 300 km and travelling at speeds exceeding Mach 5. The integration would significantly enhance the combat capabilities of the Sukhoi fleet, particularly against enemy aircraft and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles.

The proposed acquisition of the Sukhoi-57 has gained importance as India looks for an interim fifth-generation fighter capability before its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) becomes operational. However, any decision will have to factor in geopolitical considerations, including Western sanctions targeting countries purchasing Russian military equipment. India, nevertheless, has historically maintained that its defence partnerships are guided by national security requirements and strategic priorities.

On the economic front, Modi and Putin reviewed trade and investment ties and reaffirmed their commitment to achieving bilateral trade of $100 billion by 2030 from the current level of around $65 billion. The leaders discussed cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, critical minerals, civil nuclear energy, fertiliser supplies and connectivity. India is also understood to have sought greater market access for its exporters to help address the widening trade imbalance in Russia’s favour.

The two leaders welcomed the first-ever holding of Russia’s International Industrial Exhibition, INNOPROM India, in New Delhi and later visited the exhibition together, interacting with participants. They also exchanged views on BRICS cooperation under India’s chairship in 2026 and agreed to remain closely engaged to further deepen ties across sectors.

As a gesture reflecting India’s cultural heritage, Modi presented Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, the classic Tamil text by poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. Written in 1,330 couplets, the work deals with ethics, morality and various aspects of human life.