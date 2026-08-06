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Home / Top Headlines / More protesters join hunger strike over paper leak in Jharkhand

More protesters join hunger strike over paper leak in Jharkhand

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PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 01:21 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly and BJP leader Babulal Marandi interacts with student leader Devendra Nath Mahato and other protesters staging an indefinite hunger strike against alleged paper leaks in the JSSC CGL examination and irregularities in JPSC exams, in Ranchi. PTI
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Students and job aspirants intensified their protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand with five demonstrators joining an indefinite hunger strike, even as Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the question paper leak issues are a national problem and offered talks to resolve the impasse.

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The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years.

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The demonstrators are demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand.

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They also stressed comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Ahead of the monsoon session of the state assembly, set to begin on Thursday, five protesters, including two women, joined Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past four days.

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Mahto's health became a matter of concern after his blood sugar and blood pressure levels dropped significantly.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently observed a 26-day hunger strike in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue, spoke to Mahto over the phone and urged him to at least drink water to safeguard his health. Following his appeal, Mahto agreed to end his fast by drinking water while continuing his protest.

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