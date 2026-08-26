Muktsar village to slap Rs 10,000 fine on those bailing out peddlers

Fed up with the persistent drug problem, the panchayat of Kabarwala village in the Lambi Assembly segment of Muktsar district has adopted a tough anti-drug resolution that includes a Rs 10,000 fine for anyone standing surety for accused drug peddlers seeking bail.

Advertisement

To implement the resolution, village residents have formed a committee and decided to reach out to drug addicts and help them overcome their addiction. They have also made announcements from the village gurdwara, urging residents to join the campaign.

Advertisement

Swaran Singh Bal, former sarpanch of Kabarwala, said, “We have prepared a list of some alleged drug addicts and will visit their homes and offer them help to quit the habit. We will support their families in every possible way.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, village sarpanch Anokh Singh said people from different political parties had joined hands to fight the drug menace and protect the younger generation. “Drug use is increasing. We are trying to stop it and save the coming generations. Whenever we approach the police, they ask us who is consuming or selling drugs and say they will arrest them. We will now go door-to-door ourselves and appeal to everyone to mend their ways,” he said.

Several villages in the past have passed similar resolutions across the state.

Advertisement

Notably, in the Malwa region, at least seven persons allegedly died due to drug consumption in Bathinda, Mansa, Fazilka and Ferozepur districts in about seven days recently, highlighting the continuing drug menace. In Fazilka district alone, three people allegedly died of drug overdose in two days.

In November last year, after the death of a youngster due to a suspected drug overdose, some residents of Maur Kalan village in Bathinda district wrote on walls, “Edhar chitta shareaam milda hai” (chitta is sold openly here), pointing towards the houses of some alleged drug peddlers.

Recently, Jassi Pauwali village in Bathinda district passed a resolution to socially boycott those found selling drugs or involved in thefts, as well as people who stand surety for their bail.

Meanwhile, Harpreet Kaur, sarpanch of Katorewala village in the Malout Assembly segment of Muktsar district, said, “In August last year, we had passed a resolution banning the sale of tobacco and related products, energy drinks and the consumption of drugs in the village, and it proved successful. Some elderly people may be consuming tobacco products, but we did not receive a single complaint about the sale of energy drinks or drugs.”