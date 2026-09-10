Nabi detonated Red Fort car bomb: NIA in chargesheet

It further alleges that Nabi triggered the explosion and that the Hyundai i20 car used in the attack had been converted into a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device.

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The chargesheet further states that DNA samples collected from the blast site indicated that Nabi was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion. Investigators also found traces of triacetone triperoxide (TATP) and ammonium nitrate in the wreckage.

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The NIA had filed the chargesheet in the case on May 14 and a supplementary chargesheet on June 27. A total of 13 accused have been chargesheeted in the case. A Special NIA court in Delhi had taken cognisance of the chargesheet on August 29.

The investigation further found that a command mechanism recovered near the vehicle indicated that the IED had been triggered in a systematic manner, according to the chargesheet.

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The chargesheet also alleges that another accused, Jasir Bilal Wani, researched methods of building rockets through YouTube and ChatGPT and had reportedly developed a prototype whose testing was later deferred. Additionally, Nabi had allegedly given Wani two drones.

According to forensic analysis cited in the chargesheet, investigators found traces of TATP, ammonium nitrate and potassium nitrate in samples collected from the blast site. The NIA further stated that acetone, hydrogen peroxide and hydrochloric acid were recovered from the accused. The chargesheet describes TATP as an extremely sensitive and dangerous explosive requiring careful handling.

Investigators also recovered about 87 photographs from a pen drive allegedly recovered from accused Shaheen Saeed. Among them were photographs purportedly showing Shaheen and Muzammil Shakeel posing with AK-47 rifles, according to the chargesheet.

The NIA has alleged that Nabi, who also used the aliases Pinda and Rahul Bhat, served as the operational in-charge of a revived Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) module. He had been working since early 2022 to revive the dormant outfit, radicalise recruits, organise clandestine meetings, facilitate training and arrange logistical support for terror activities. The chargesheet also refers to his alleged plans to travel to Afghanistan for "Hijrat" and claims that he and his associates possessed extremist literature promoting armed struggle and violence.

On May 14, the NIA had filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused in the Red Fort area car bomb explosion case, in which 11 persons were killed, and several others were injured. Later on June 27, in a supplementary chargesheet, the NIA had chargesheeted three more accused in the case.