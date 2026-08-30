Nabin pulls up 3 BJP MPs for visiting Sajjan Kumar’s house

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday summoned three MPs who had visited the family home of anti-Sikh riots convict late Sajjan Kumar to condole his demise.

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The BJP was in the eye of a storm over the development, given the party's strong political offensive against Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda after the latter had praised Kumar, only to regret his remarks later.

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Nabin today said the party's Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogender Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat should not have gone to the residence of Kumar given the BJP's "steadfast support to the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which left over 2,700 dead."

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Kumar was the only high-profile Congress leader, a former MP, to be convicted in cases relating to the killing of Sikhs and was serving a life sentence at Tihar Jail in two separate cases involving the riots that spread after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination on October 31, 1984.

BJP sources confirmed to The Tribune that Nabin had summoned and reprimanded all three MPs and asked them to explain their conduct.

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All three MPs are learnt to have gone to Kumar's residence as they represent parliamentary segments (South, West and North West) which were carved out from Outer Delhi which the former Congress leader once held. Kumar still retains political influence in these areas. "But politics cannot trump humanism," said BJP national spokesperson RP Singh.

Nabin's action followed calls by BJP Punjab leader HS Phoolka to boycott the three MPs for going to the late Congress MP's home in Peeragarhi here. Speaking to The Tribune, Phoolka, the former Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, said, "The BJP chief has upheld the stand the party has taken on the issue of 1984 Sikh carnage for over 40 years now and that stand is -- justice for the victims of Sikh massacre." Phoolka, a former Aam Aadmi Party leader, joined the BJP in April this year. He is better known for legal representation to the survivors of riots.