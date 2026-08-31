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Home / Top Headlines / NASA’s Roman Telescope to test Einstein’s theory of general relativity

NASA’s Roman Telescope to test Einstein’s theory of general relativity

Has100 times larger field view than Hubble

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Aksheev Thakur
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:52 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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NASA has launched a telescope to unravel new mysteries of the universe on Sunday. The Nancy Grace Roman Telescope will test if Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity holds true across large swaths of the universe. The theory of relativity helps us understand how space, time, gravity, light, and the universe work.

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Named after NASA’s first chief astronomer, Nancy Grace Roman, the telescope lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

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The telescope, which faced two rounds of proposed budget cuts from the White House, will have a field of view at least 100 times larger than the Hubble Telescope, launched by NASA in April 1990, which continues to capture clear, deep-space images and revolutionise our understanding of the universe.

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The Roman Telescope is designed to explore everything from our outer solar system to the edge of the observable universe, including planets throughout our galaxy and dark energy.

In the next five years, the Roman Space Telescope will explore billions of cosmic objects to explore how planets, stars and galaxies form and develop over time. The mission’s wide field of view will allow it to generate never-before-seen big pictures of the universe, which will help astronomers explore some of the greatest mysteries of the cosmos, including why the expansion of the universe seems to be accelerating.

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*Instruments

The Roman Space Telescope has the Wide Field Instrument and the Coronagraph Instrument technology demonstration. The Wide Field Instrument will have at least 100 times larger a view than Hubble's, thereby capturing more of the sky with less observing time. As the primary instrument, the Wide Field Instrument will measure light from a billion galaxies over the course of the mission lifetime. The Coronagraph Instrument technology demonstration will perform high-contrast imaging and spectroscopy of individual nearby exoplanets.

*Mission

NASA states the mission will focus on dark energy and dark matter, exoplanets, and a wide range of infrared astrophysics and planetary science topics. Astronomers can use the telescope to study how stars are born and change by observing large numbers of stars in the galaxies. The Coronagraph Instrument will demonstrate new technologies to photograph exoplanets and dusty disks around nearby stars, revealing older, dimmer, and colder worlds than direct imaging observations can currently detect.

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